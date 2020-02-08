TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.57. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 111,646 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.