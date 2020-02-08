Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.33. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,711,633 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,037.02% and a negative return on equity of 113.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

