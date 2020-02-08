Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $14.56. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 150,720 shares trading hands.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after buying an additional 541,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

