Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Down 7.1%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 505,162 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,109,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Ally by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 147,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

