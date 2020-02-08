Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.48, 32,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,134,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

