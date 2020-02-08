MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Up 2.2%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 318,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 440,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Research analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MEI Pharma news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 385.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 145,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 511.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 3,053,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

