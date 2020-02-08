Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.59, approximately 11,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
The company has a market cap of $777.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
