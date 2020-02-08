Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.59, approximately 11,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 367,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $777.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

