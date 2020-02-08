Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.77, 111,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,176,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

