Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Several analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Littelfuse by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.