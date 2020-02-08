Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $42,605.12 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 127,137 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 14.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

