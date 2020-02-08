CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III Sells 187 Shares

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $19,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CNMD opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,616,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 194.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CONMED by 346.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $10,351,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $10,243,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.