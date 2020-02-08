Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.70

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 3288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

