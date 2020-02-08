Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON) dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 135,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 83,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

