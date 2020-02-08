RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Mark Turfler Sells 4,800 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $30,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Turfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Mark Turfler sold 598 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $3,785.34.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.28. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RF Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

