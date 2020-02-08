Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.80

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.80 and last traded at $106.58, with a volume of 13930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.31.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,886 shares of company stock worth $8,623,038 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

