Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 39058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

