Insider Buying: Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,553 Shares of Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,390.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI opened at $12.62 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.