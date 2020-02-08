Insider Buying: Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,553 Shares of Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,390.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ PATI opened at $12.62 on Friday. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Patriot Transportation
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.
Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.