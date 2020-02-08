Trudy Vonhoff Purchases 1,100 Shares of Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Trudy Vonhoff purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$35.41 ($25.11) per share, with a total value of A$38,949.90 ($27,624.04).

Shares of ASX:CCP opened at A$37.02 ($26.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$30.32. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 12 month low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a 12 month high of A$37.15 ($26.35).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.10%.

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

