Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $43.69 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $601.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.