Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 1,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.43 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SFIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

