Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Scott Darling Sells 1,000 Shares

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $23.43 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.
A number of analysts have commented on SFIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.
