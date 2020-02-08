Michael L. Manelis Sells 501 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael L. Manelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

