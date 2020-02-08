Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Insider Acquires A$38,970.00 in Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Mark Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$38,970.00 ($27,638.30).

Mark Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Mark Smith bought 40,000 shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,800.00 ($37,446.81).

ASX:API opened at A$1.30 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of A$1.57 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $637.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

