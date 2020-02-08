Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Buys C$29,205.90 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,028.76.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $456.35 million and a PE ratio of -116.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.41. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

