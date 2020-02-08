Chun Hung Yu Purchases 1,000 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Director Chun Hung Yu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chun Hung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MTS Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of MTS Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00.

MTSC opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 124,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,036,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of MTS Systems from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.