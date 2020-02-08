Insider Buying: Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

