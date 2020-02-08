Stephen Reed Acquires 250,800 Shares of Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) Stock

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) insider Stephen Reed purchased 250,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,308.40 ($12,984.68).
Shares of ASX XPL opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Xplore Wealth Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.09.
Xplore Wealth Company Profile
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Xplore Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xplore Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.