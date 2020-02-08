Stephen Reed Acquires 250,800 Shares of Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) Stock

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) insider Stephen Reed purchased 250,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,308.40 ($12,984.68).

Shares of ASX XPL opened at A$0.10 ($0.07) on Friday. Xplore Wealth Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.09.

Xplore Wealth Company Profile

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

