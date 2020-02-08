LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.91

Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.91 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 19327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 500.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 91,121 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

