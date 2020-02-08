Buckingham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

