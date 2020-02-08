Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after acquiring an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $146.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

