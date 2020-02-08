Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 271 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 826,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 203,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

