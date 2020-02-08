Buckingham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.30. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

