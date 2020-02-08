Buckingham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $125.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $125.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.