Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $315.23 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

