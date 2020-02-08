General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

