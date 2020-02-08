Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $305.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $246.20 and a 1-year high of $307.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

