Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Centene by 107.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $20,878,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 718.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

