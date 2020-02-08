Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $147.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

