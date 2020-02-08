Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,441 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,690,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

