Buckingham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

