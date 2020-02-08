Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

