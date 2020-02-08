Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,362 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

