Buckingham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Banner by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banner by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.82. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANR. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

