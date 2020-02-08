American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

