Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

