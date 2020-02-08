Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.28. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

