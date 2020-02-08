Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.