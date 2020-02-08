Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

