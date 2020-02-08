Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

