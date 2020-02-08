Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 221.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

PSX stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

