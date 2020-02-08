Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

WMB opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

